5 Things to Know for Today

July 9, 2020 6:30 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OPENING CLASSROOMS MAY MEAN HARD CHOICES The push to reopen U.S. schools this fall could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed.

2. SUPREME COURT MAY RULE ON TRUMP TAX RECORDS The dispute tests the balance of power between the White House and Congress, as well as Trump’s claim that he can’t be investigated while in office.

3. LAWMAKERS TO GRILL PENTAGON LEADERS Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley are likely to be questioned on their differences with Trump over the handling of protests near the White House last month.

4. ‘THIS IS SREBRENICA’ Each year on July 11, the anniversary of the day the massacre of Bosnian Muslims began in 1995, relatives gather to mourn loved ones whose remains were recently identified.

5. ‘GLEE’ ACTRESS MISSING AT CALIFORNIA LAKE Authorities say Naya Rivera, 33, is missing and being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

