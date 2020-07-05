Listen Live Sports

5 Things to Know for Today

July 22, 2020 6:18 am
 
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SILENT SPREAD OF VIRUS BAFFLES SCIENTISTS If people who appear healthy can transmit the illness, it may be impossible to contain as 4 in 10 infected people don’t ever have symptoms.

2. TRUMP ALL OVER MAP ON STATES’ RIGHTS To battle the coronavirus, he has told states they are largely on their own. But when it comes to stamping out protests in cities led by Democrats, Trump is sending in federal troops and agents.

3. BITTER RIVALS NO MORE Elizabeth Warren has become an unlikely confidant and adviser to Joe Biden, collaborating closely with the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

4. US, CHINA TENSIONS RISE China expresses outrage after the U.S. ordered it to close its consulate in Houston, a move the State Department said was to protect “American intellectual property and America’s private information.”

5. POWERFUL QUAKE STARTLES ALASKA The magnitude 7.8 temblor struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off.

