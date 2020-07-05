Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

5 Things to Know for Today

July 31, 2020 6:17 am
 
1 min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP FACES RARE REBUKE FROM REPUBLICANS

GOP officials from New Hampshire to Mississippi to Iowa pushed back against President Donald Trump’s suggestion it might be necessary to delay the November election.

2. OREGON POLICE TRY TO TAMP DOWN NIGHTLY PORTLAND PROTESTS

Advertisement

Oregon police took over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests as local authorities try to tamp down demonstrations that have wracked the city every night for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

3. SOME EDUCATORS OF COLOR RESIST PUSH FOR POLICE-FREE SCHOOLS

School districts nationwide are working to remove police officers from campuses, but some Black and Indigenous educational leaders are resisting the push prompted by the national reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality.

4. VIRUS TESTING TURNAROUND TIMES IN FLORIDA REVEAL WIDE DISPARITY

As coronavirus cases surge in hard-hit Florida, so do the turnaround times for test results. The reasons are many. Often it has to do with lab staffing, backlogs or equipment shortages.

5. ASIA-PACIFIC TOURISM MAKES PATCHY RESTART

With international travel heavily restricted, progress in reviving tourism has been at best anemic and usually perilous.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week