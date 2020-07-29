Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Arrest made in fire at Arizona Democratic headquarters

July 29, 2020 4:41 pm
 
1 min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday announced an arrest in an arson fire that destroyed much of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters.

Phoenix police said 29-year-old Matthew Egler was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure.

No information about a possible motive was disclosed and it was not immediately known if Egler had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The Arizona Republic reported that Egler previously volunteered with Maricopa County Democrats but was banned from continuing because of behavioral issues.

Advertisement

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by today’s news, but appreciate the swift action by law enforcement to ensure that the suspect is in custody,” state and county Democratic leaders said.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

A message left at a cellphone number listed for his family was not immediately returned.

The blaze occurred early Friday in a business district a few miles north of downtown Phoenix. Investigators said evidence indicated the fire was an act of arson.

The building is the longtime home of both the state and county Democrats. The northern portion of the building, which houses the operations for Maricopa County Democrats, was a total loss, said Steven Slugocki, the county chair. Damage was less extensive in the state party’s portion of the building, he said.

The fire destroyed computers, tablets, phone-banking equipment, campaign literature and years of candidate and organizing information, Slugocki said. It also burned political memorabilia accumulated over decades, including campaign materials for John F. Kennedy, he said.

Arizona Republican Party leaders also condemned the fire.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Works with Allies and Partners in Indo-Pacific