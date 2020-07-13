Listen Live Sports

Authorities say suspect who fired at officers fatally shot

July 13, 2020 12:26 pm
 
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Police responding to a domestic call in Tennessee on Monday fatally shot a suspect who fired at officers, authorities said.

The domestic call in Rockwood resulted in a chase along U.S. Highway 27, Roane County District Attorney General Russell Johnson told news outlets.

According to preliminary information, Johnson said two Rockwood officers and a Roane County deputy were following the suspect, who fired at officers on the highway between Rockwood and Spring City. One officer returned fire, killing the suspect, Johnson said.

No officers were injured, Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, authorities said. No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press

