Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Brooklyn’s US attorney tapped for Justice Department role

July 2, 2020 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn is leaving his post for a job at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington.

Richard Donoghue, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told his staff Thursday that he will become the top deputy to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen.

The change takes effect July 13, said John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office.

Donoghue is the second U.S. attorney in New York to leave his post in recent weeks. His former counterpart in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman, was recently fired after overseeing several investigations that rankled President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Donoghue was appointed U.S. attorney in early 2018, serving as the chief federal prosecutor for a region that includes Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. He was not formally nominated by Trump but sworn in a few months later by the district’s judges.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

The Eastern District prosecuted several high-profile cases during Donoghue’s tenure, including the conviction of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fort Drum Soldier saves newborn's life at local restaurant