China sends warning to India amid border clash fallout

July 3, 2020 5:23 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday warned India against making a “strategic miscalculation” following a bloody clash last month between forces from the two nuclear-armed Asian giants along their disputed border.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called on India to “work with China to safeguard the overall situation of bilateral relations” and criticized Indian officials for making what he called irresponsible remarks.

“India should not make a strategic miscalculation on China,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

Responding to public outrage over the June 15 clash that left 20 Indian troops dead, New Delhi has banned Chinese smart phone apps and banned Chinese companies from working on road projects.

Zhao said those moves violated World Trade Organization rules and said Beijing would “take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises in India.”

The Associated Press

