Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

China’s consulate in Houston cleared out ahead of eviction

July 24, 2020 1:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Workers at China’s consulate in Houston loaded up moving trucks Friday ahead of an afternoon deadline to shut down the facility, as ordered by the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the U.S. ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours, alleging that Chinese agents had tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

China called the allegations “malicious slander” and responded by ordering the U.S. to close its consulate in the western Chinese city of Chengdu.

On Friday morning, moving trucks were parked outside the consulate and workers were seen carrying large bags out of the building, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Advertisement

A small group of protesters gathered across the street and played a recording criticizing the Chinese government.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year