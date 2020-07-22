Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

DC mayor to order mandatory masks as infections rise again

July 22, 2020 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — With coronavirus cases rising, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that she will issue an executive order making face masks mandatory outside the home — an unprecedented step in the nation’s capital.

Bowser said the order would include “enforcement language” detailing possible fines for violations.

After saying they had successfully blunted the infection curve earlier this summer, health officials say the infection numbers have slowly crept upward, reaching triple digits on Wednesday for the first time in weeks.

Health Department Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt says her office is particularly concerned with data that shows most new infections aren’t coming from people already in quarantine or on the contact trace list of an infected person. That, she said, indicates a high level of community spread.

Advertisement

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army, Air Force meet numbers for basic trainees despite COVID-19