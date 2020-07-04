Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

DOD says soldier from Texas died in accident in Afghanistan

July 4, 2020 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says a soldier has died after a vehicle accident that occurred in Afghanistan.

The DOD said Saturday the soldier was supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel, part of the NATO-led mission fighting militants in that country.

Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident on Friday in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation.

Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

Advertisement

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site