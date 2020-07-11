Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana’s presidential primary

July 11, 2020 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have won Louisiana’s twice-postponed presidential primary.

Trump faced no true challenger for the Republican nomination, but four other GOP contenders ran against him on Louisiana’s ballot Saturday.

Biden faced 13 other Democrats on the ballot, though he already had locked up enough delegates in other states to become the party’s nominee.

Louisiana had one of the nation’s last presidential primaries. It was delayed twice from its original April 4 date because of the coronavirus pandemic and was pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection the party nominees.

Advertisement

Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the virus outbreak.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift