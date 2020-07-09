Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Ft. Lauderdale police chief removed amid protest criticism

July 9, 2020 1:41 pm
 
1 min read
      

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Fort Lauderdale was removed from office Thursday and replaced with an interim chief as the agency has come under criticism for tactics during racial injustice protests.

The decision to remove Rick Maglione as the department’s leader was made by the city’s manager, Fort Lauderdale police spokesman Maj. Frank Sousa said. It was not immediately clear if the protests led to Maglione’s ouster.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment. In a YouTube video, Lagerbloom said “To the public, you deserve a world-class police department. There are so many examples that exist of the great work our police department does in the community.”

Maglione had served as chief since 2016. The department recently has come under criticism for officers’ tactics during racial injustice protests, including a video showing officers laughing while firing rubber bullets into a crowd.

Advertisement

One woman in the crowd, LaToya Ratlieff, suffered severe injuries that required 20 stitches and damaged one of her eyes. Another officer, who is white, was charged with misdemeanor battery for shoving a kneeling Black protester to the ground.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Taking over as chief on an interim basis is Karen Dietrich, who was the assistant chief. Sousa said Maglione will remain with the department in an undetermined role.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses misting disinfectant to protect employees