Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Germanwings crash relatives lose court case on compensation

July 1, 2020 11:06 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Wednesday rejected demands for higher compensation from Lufthansa by eight people who lost loved ones in the deliberate crash of a plane operated by its budget airline Germanwings five years ago.

French and German investigators have concluded that co-pilot Andreas Lubitz intentionally crashed the Airbus A320 he was co-piloting into a French mountainside on March 24, 2015, killing all 150 people on board flight 9525 from Barcelona to Duesseldorf.

News agency dpa said the state court in the western German city of Essen rejected the plaintiffs’ case for a higher payout than originally offered, as judges found that Lufthansa and its U.S.-based flight school weren’t responsible for determining whether Lubitz was fit to fly. The plaintiffs had argued that they allowed him to complete his training despite evidence of mental illness.

Judge Lars Theissen said aviation safety is “a state task.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Historic transfer of command to MVD's first female commanding general