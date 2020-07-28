Listen Live Sports

Iran detains 2 Swedish nationals over drug smuggling

July 28, 2020 6:01 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran detained two Swedish nationals over drug smuggling, the website of the country’s judiciary reported on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili, was quoted by the Mizan news agency as saying the case is under investigation and that Iran has informed the Swedish government and its embassy in Tehran about the development.

The report did not say where in Iran the Swedes were detailed or what type and quantity of drugs were confiscated from them.

Iran lies on a main smuggling route linking the opium poppy fields of Afghanistan with Europe. Iranian authorities confiscate hundreds of tons of narcotics — mostly opium — every year.

