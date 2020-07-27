Listen Live Sports

Israeli army reports ‘security incident’ on Lebanon border

July 27, 2020 9:05 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Monday it received reports of a “security incident” along the country’s volatile border with Lebanon and ordered residents in the area to stay indoors.

The report came as Israel was on heightened alert for possible attack by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Tensions have been high since an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a Hezbollah militant last week.

The incident occurred in an area known as Chebaa Farms, an area captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and claimed by Lebanon.

The army report gave no additional details, but Israel’s public broadcast channel Kan said there had been an exchange of figure.

In a statement, the army said civilians near the border were to stay in their homes. It also blocked roads and told people to avoid “non-essential” travel.

Speaking at parliament, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government was closely following developments in the north.

“The military is prepared for every scenario,” he said. “We operate in all the arenas for Israel’s defense — close to our borders and far from our borders.”

