Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Israelis protest response to economic fallout from virus

July 18, 2020 4:50 pm
 
1 min read
      

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday against what they see as a bungled government response to the economic fallout from the new coronavirus.

Protesters gathered at a seaside park with signs reading “Out of touch. We’re fed up.”

It was the second week of demonstrations against the government’s response, which critics say has provided too little assistance and doesn’t offer a safety net for hundreds of thousands of self-employed workers and business owners to weather the crisis.

On Monday, the Israeli government approved a “safety net” meant to offer benefits to unemployed Israelis and aid to struggling business for a year, but protesters have continued.

Advertisement

Other protests focusing on opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also held in Jerusalem and elsewhere in the country. Police fired water cannons at protesters in Jerusalem who blocked roads.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Israel appeared to have largely contained a first wave of coronavirus infections earlier this year, but a reopening that critics say was hasty sent infections soaring and the country has begun to reimpose new restrictions on gatherings. The crisis has battered the economy and sent unemployment skyrocketing.

The number of Israelis who have died from COVID-19 is nearing 400 and officials have reported about 47,000 confirmed casesof coronavirus infections.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog