Kansas City police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting

July 2, 2020 9:00 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A shooting in Kansas City left a suspect dead Thursday and a police officer in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The officer, who has been with the department for about 2 1/2 years, was hospitalized for emergency surgery, Kansas City police said on Twitter.

The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted that the suspect fled on foot after police arrived at the scene of the disturbance. The suspect opened fire on officers, who fired back and fatally shot the suspect, the Patrol tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.

The shooting is the second that injured a Kansas City officer Thursday. Three people including a police officer were shot earlier Thursday after a reported robbery at a bus stop.

The Associated Press

