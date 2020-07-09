Listen Live Sports

Kentucky man who threatened school shooting gets 10 years

July 9, 2020 6:45 am
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school has been sentenced.

Dylan Jarrell was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised released, WKYT-TV reported citing a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jarrell pleaded guilty in November to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, cyberstalking, lying to law enforcement officers and possessing a gun to commit violence.

FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018. Investigators say Jarrell also planned to kill himself at the school, which he had attended.

Kentucky State Police say Jarrell was arrested after a woman reported harassing Facebook messages. Police have said their investigation uncovered evidence pertaining to “threats of bodily harm against multiple persons at a school.”

Police say Jarrell was heavily armed and had a detailed plan of attack when arrested.

