Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Kosovo wants Apple to correct country’s borders on its maps

July 27, 2020 11:50 am
 
< a min read
      

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s foreign minister said that she asked Apple to correct her country’s borders in its maps.

Meliza Haradinaj posted in her Twitter page on Sunday that she had written a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook “to take immediate steps to correctly present Kosovo’s internationally recognized borders in its AppleMap Service.”

On those maps, Kosovo is shown as part of Serbia, something the minister said was in “in direct contradiction of the political and legal realities.”

Kosovo seceded from Serbia after a 1998-99 war that ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops.

Advertisement

Kosovo, dominated by ethnic Albanians, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move recognized by some 100 countries — but not by Serbia.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

“It is felt as a hurt by our citizens who suffered immense losses in our independence struggle,” Haradinaj tweeted. “It is also perceived as an insult to our state.”.

Haradinaj mentioned that other digital service providers like LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify had updated “their platform, menus and options to correctly represent the Republic of Kosovo as a sovereign and independent state.”

Apple did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma