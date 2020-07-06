Listen Live Sports

Low-cost airline HK Express resuming flights in August

July 6, 2020 1:32 am
 
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, said Monday it will gradually resume flights on Aug. 2 as Asian governments ease coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

HK Express suspended all flights in March as governments tightened border controls.

The carrier, which normally flies 25 routes throughout Asia, gave no details of its planned schedule.

Cathay’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways, earlier suspended 90% of its flights. The airline has staff to take unpaid leave.

Airlines in Hong Kong already were suffering from a downturn in visitors due to political protests last year.

The Associated Press

