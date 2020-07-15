Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Man injured while torching police car outside Supreme Court

July 15, 2020 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — A young man set a police car on fire outside the Supreme Court Wednesday, suffering serious burns in the process.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said an individual appeared to pour a flammable liquid on a white four-door sedan belonging to the Supreme Court Police, parked on Maryland Avenue next to the court building, and then set the vehicle ablaze. An adjacent vehicle was also damaged.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered serious burns himself and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Arberg said.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department referred all questions to the Supreme Court Police, one of several overlapping law enforcement agencies in the District of Columbia.

Advertisement

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force building inclusive culture through appearance rule updates