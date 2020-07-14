Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

July 14, 2020 11:30 am
 
< a min read
      

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday by a Michigan sheriff’s deputy after stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a convenience store, police said.

The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle and shot him when he tried to attack her with his knife, Oleksyk said.

The 43-year-old man died at a hospital.

Advertisement

The man had earlier stabbed a 77-year-old man outside the Quality Dairy when he was confronted about not wearing a mask. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

The older man was in stable condition at a hospital, Oleksyk said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Crews fight fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego