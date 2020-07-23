Listen Live Sports

Man sentenced to time served for threatening Kansas senator

July 23, 2020 6:36 pm
 
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was sentenced to time served and probation after pleading guilty Thursday to sending several death threats to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri last year.

Jeremy Cawthon, 38, of St. Charles, was sentenced to 16 months of jail time already served and a year of supervised probation, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Cawthon admitted that he sent several threats to Hawley via Facebook in March and April of last year.

The FBI was contacted i n April 2019 about the threats, which included telling the Republican senator that “I will kill you before I allow you to continue a dictatorship of monetary and religious systems…”

He also threatened to put Hawley “6 feet in the ground before I let you murder my friends and family…”

