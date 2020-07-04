Listen Live Sports

Mexico joins international labor agreement on maids’ rights

July 4, 2020 4:21 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it has formally adhered to the International Labor Organization’s Convention 189 on the rights of domestic workers.

The Domestic Workers Convention sets out guidelines for ensuring that maids are protected from exploitation, violence or unsafe working conditions. The Foreign Relations Department said Mexico formally joined the agreement Friday.

Domestic workers in Mexico frequently endure low pay, long hours and no formal benefits in Mexico, conditions that were depicted in the 2018 Oscar-winning movie “Roma.”

Most maids and other domestic workers work on the basis of informal agreements, without formal contracts. There has been a push to get those who hire them to register them as employees.

The Associated Press

