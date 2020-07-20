Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Montana governor: Federal land agency boss acting illegally

July 20, 2020 7:13 pm
 
1 min read
      

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock sued the Trump administration on Monday to block the acting director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from continuing in the position until he’s been confirmed by the Senate.

Federal law prohibits William Perry Pendley from leading the bureau in an acting capacity while his nomination last month by President Donald Trump is still pending, Bullock said.

The bureau, a branch of the Interior Department, oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West and much of the nation’s onshore oil and gas development.

Pendley is a former property rights attorney from Wyoming and longtime advocate for selling federal lands. He’s headed the bureau for the last year under a series of temporary orders that Democrats alleged were an attempt to skirt the nomination process.

Advertisement

Federal law prohibits acting directors from serving while their nomination is pending. Bullock’s lawsuit said Pendley’s “extreme, unpopular views on public lands” threatened to harm Montana’s natural resources, by placing extractive industries such as oil and gas exploration above conservation and the protection of declining species such as greater sage grouse.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Such policies “undercut the State’s ability to preserve and protect areas that have special fish and wildlife, archaeological, and recreational values,” the lawsuit said.

Administration officials called the lawsuit “nonsense.” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has previously declared that Pendley was “exercising the authority of the director” but officials said Monday he was never formally named as the bureau’s acting director.

“This is a frivolous and politically motivated claim that has no legal standing,” Interior spokesperson Conner Swanson said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Task force soldiers keep mail operations open while deployed