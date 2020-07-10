Listen Live Sports

Nigeria anti-corruption chief suspended, accused of graft

July 10, 2020 11:50 am
 
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The head of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency has been suspended from office following corruption allegations against him.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission “in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel,” according to a statement Friday by the spokesman for the Justice Ministry.

Magu is being investigated following allegations made by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

They include the “alleged sale of seized assets to cronies, associates and friends.” Magu denies the allegations.

Nigeria’s government set up the EFCC in 2003 in response to widespread official corruption in Africa’s most populous country.

Magu has been chairman since 2015.

