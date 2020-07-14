Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

North Carolina capitol city gets first Black councilwoman

July 14, 2020 6:01 pm
 
1 min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The city council in North Carolina’s capital city on Tuesday chose its first Black councilwoman to fill an seat vacated after a council member resigned.

Stormie Denise Forte, 49, an attorney and community radio host, was chosen from among 54 candidates to fill the position that represents Raleigh’s District D, which covers the southwest portion of the city, news outlets reported. She received six out of seven votes, and her first meeting as a council member is Aug. 18.

“I can honestly say I am a little emotional thinking of the historical impact of being selected,” Forte said. “Being Black and being female and being a person within the LGBTQ community — all those things make up the person I am.”

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said Forte stood out because of her experience as an attorney, work in the criminal justice system, her understanding of government and her community involvement.

Advertisement

“She will also bring a unique and needed perspective as an African-American woman and as a member of our LGBT community,” Baldwin said.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Raleigh, with a population of more than 470,000 as of 2018, is 27.1% Black and 53.5% white.

Forte will serve the remainder of Saige Martin’s term, which ends next year. Martin was elected to the seat in 2019 but resigned last month after The News & Observer of Raleigh published accounts of four men who accused Martin of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Crews fight fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego