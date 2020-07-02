Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Officials name pilot killed in crash at Shaw Air Force Base

July 2, 2020 6:51 am
 
< a min read
      

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Officials have identified a military pilot killed when his fighter jet crashed during a training routine at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan said the pilot was 1st Lt. David Schmitz from the 77th Fighter Squadron, news outlets reported.

The crash happened on the military base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sullivan said Schmitz was performing a routine training mission in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon when the jet crashed. Schmitz was the only person on board.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Sullivan said Schmitz loved many things, including his family, his country and flying.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eielson F-35A Lightning II fleet doubles with arrival of three new aircraft