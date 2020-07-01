Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Pilot killed in fighter jet crash at Shaw Air Force Base

July 1, 2020 7:02 am
 
< a min read
      

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A military pilot has died in the crash of a fighter jet during a training mission at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan confirmed the pilot’s death early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the military base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Base officials said the pilot was performing a routine training mission in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon when the jet crashed. The pilot was the only person on board.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The name of the pilot wasn’t immediately released.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site