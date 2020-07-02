Police arrest armed man on the grounds where Trudeau lives

TORONTO (AP) — An armed man crashed his truck through a gate on the grounds where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives Thursday before being arrested two hours later. Police identified the suspect as a member of Canada’s armed forces.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that Trudeau was not present at the time of the incident in Ottawa.

Police said the man crashed his truck through the gate at 6:30 a.m. and was quickly contained in a greenhouse on the sprawling property before being arrested without incident two hours later.

Police said the man was being interviewed. Police did not release his name and said charges were pending. A spokeswoman for Canada’s defense minister declined to comment while the investigation was in progress.

Advertisement

Trudeau lives on the grounds of the property where Canada’s Governor General resides. The governor general, currently Julie Payette, is the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, and holds a mostly ceremonial position. Payette also was not at the home at the time.

Trudeau, his wife and three children live in a cottage on the property because the prime minister’s traditional residence is in disrepair.

“We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe,” Payette tweeted.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.