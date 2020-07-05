Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Men yelled racial slurs at Black family in Oregon

July 5, 2020 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Seven men were arrested after police say they taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July incident in an Oregon beach town.

The men challenged police to a fight when officers arrived to the beach in Lincoln City and set off fireworks that were banned, police said.

They were arrested on suspicion of charges including riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks, the Oregonian reported.

The men are from Clark County, Washington, police said. They were cited and released.

Advertisement

The men arrested were: Gennadiy Kachankov, Antoliy Kachankov, Andrey Zaytsev, Oleg Saranchuk, Ruslan Tkachenko and Yuriy Kachankov. A seventh man refused to identify himself, police said.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Listed phone numbers couldn’t be found for the men. It’s unknown if they have attorneys.

The central Oregon beach community is about 88 miles (142 kilometers) southwest of Portland.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift