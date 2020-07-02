Listen Live Sports

Release of NY driver who struck officers with SUV blocked

July 2, 2020 11:54 am
 
1 min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have temporarily blocked the release of a driver accused of striking three officers with an SUV during protests of police brutality in Buffalo.

Deyanna Davis will remain jailed until at least July 7, when a judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether Davis should be released into home confinement while awaiting trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has challenged a federal magistrate’s initial finding that Davis, 30, would not be a danger to society. A stay of the order was granted Tuesday.

Davis allegedly was behind the wheel of a Ford Explorer seen on video driving into law enforcement officers positioned on a Buffalo street June 1. The vehicle ran over a state trooper, shattering his pelvis and breaking his leg. A second trooper and Buffalo police officer were not as seriously injured.

Davis’ mother has said her vision may have been impaired by tear gas used by police during the protests. Davis had been coming from a funeral dinner and was not involved in the protests.

Davis had two gunshot wounds at the time of her arrest shortly after allegedly striking the officers, one in her abdomen and the other on her shoulder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in court filings that she was not shot until after running into the officers, when police opened fire on her vehicle.

Davis and two passengers face federal charges of being felons in possession of a weapon after a handgun was found in the SUV. Davis also faces state charges of attempted murder and assault.

