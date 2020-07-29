Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Thousands in Bulgaria’s streets demanding government resign

July 29, 2020 4:13 pm
 
1 min read
      

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Tens of thousands of people took to the streets Wednesday in cities across Bulgaria for a third consecutive week to demand the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor.

In the biggest anti-government protests in seven years, those in power are being accused of maintaining links to the mafia, refusing to fight corruption and reform the judiciary and suppressing freedom of speech.

President, Rumen Radev, a vocal critic of the government, is backing protesters, saying the center-right Cabinet of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev should step down.

In a public address to the nation, Radev spoke about the deep anger of the protesters. “It has been piling up for years and cannot be suppressed by fear and force,” he said.

Advertisement

Although the rallies have been mostly peaceful, there have been occasional clashes and some arrests.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

In Sofia on Wednesday, protesters blocked several key intersections during business hours, bringing traffic almost to a standstill.

In the evening, a huge crowd gathered in front of the government headquarters singing the national anthem and waving national flags. People chanted “Borissov, you are shame and disgrace” and “Resignation.” Many were following calls by the organizers to set up tents outside the Cabinet building and remain there until their demands are met.

In a video on Facebook, Borissov said everyone has the right to demonstrate, but not to block roads and intersections.

“Elections are coming, everyone will be able to vote. This is democracy. Imagine we lose the election and start shutting down crossroads. Is that democracy?” Borissov said.

Borissov has been in power since 2009 and his third term is scheduled to end next March

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Works with Allies and Partners in Indo-Pacific