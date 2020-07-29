Listen Live Sports

Trade dispute panel set up for South Korea-Japan case

July 29, 2020 7:07 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization members have established a dispute panel to consider and rule on a complaint by South Korea against Japanese export restrictions on key components for items like South Korean semiconductors and mobile phone and television displays.

In what was largely a formality under WTO rules, its Dispute Settlement Body assented to the request from South Korea despite Japanese claims that the export restrictions are needed for national security.

The move Wednesday sets off what is likely to be months of preparations and talks before a decision is reached.

Even then, Japan could play the clock and appeal any decision against it to the WTO’s top arbitrators – the Appellate Body – which is no longer taking new cases because the U.S. has blocked appointments to it.

