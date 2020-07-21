Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Trump seeks to bar illegal aliens from reapportionment count

July 21, 2020 12:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, according to two officials familiar with the plans.

The Supreme Court last year blocked the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the census form, with a majority saying the administration’s rationale for the citizenship question — to help enforce voting rights — appeared to be contrived.

Opponents are likely to challenge the memorandum.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the memo.

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Lt. Gen. Daniel Hokanson confirmed as NGB chief