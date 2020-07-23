Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

July 23, 2020 8:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House said Trump is expected to speak about the collaboration between the administration and the private sector to rapidly develop a vaccine and ensure rapid distribution once ready.

North Carolina is a key battleground state in the coming election, and Trump’s visit marks his 10th trip to the state during his presidency. Trump is seeking to highlight progress on a vaccine and therapeutics as the country struggles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The biotechnology facility Trump will visit is the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center in Morrisville, a suburb of Raleigh. The White House said the company is manufacturing key components of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Novavax, an American vaccine development company based in Maryland.

Advertisement

Novavax has been chosen to participate in Operation Warp Speed, a U.S. government program that seeks to begin delivering millions of doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 next year. The company has been awarded $1.6 billion from the federal government.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Space Force unveils official logo, motto