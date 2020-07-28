Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Turkish parliament to vote on controversial social media law

July 28, 2020 12:33 pm
 
1 min read
      

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish lawmakers were making their final speeches Tuesday before voting on a bill that would give the government greater powers to regulate social media, in what human rights groups and the opposition have decried as a violation of free expression online.

The new legislation would require major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to keep representative offices in Turkey to deal with complaints against content on their platforms. Failure to designate a representative could result in steep fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions that would make social media networks very slow for users.

The government says the measures are needed to combat cybercrime, and will protect people from slander while safeguarding their right to privacy. Critics say the bill would increase online censorship in Turkey.

The new legislation also would require social media providers to store user data in Turkey, which the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday said would undermine “people’s right to communicate anonymously.”

Advertisement

The bill first made its rounds in April but was then removed. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his call for more regulation following distasteful comments on social media after the birth of a grandchild.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

Parliament is expected to vote on the bill late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG reservists augment active duty personnel