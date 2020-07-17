Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

US Rep. Amash officially won’t seek reelection to Congress

July 17, 2020 9:42 am
 
< a min read
      

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who backed the impeachment of President Donald Trump, is officially not running for reelection.

Amash had suspended his congressional campaign in February and later explored seeking the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president. Thursday was Michigan’s deadline to run as an independent, though some were also holding out hope he might seek the Libertarians’ nomination at a state convention Saturday.

“I love representing our community in Congress. I always will,” Amash tweeted. “This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it.”

Amash, 40, initially became an independent a year ago after becoming disenchanted with partisan politics. He has represented Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district in the western part of the state since 2011.

Advertisement

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog