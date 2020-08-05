Listen Live Sports

5 Things to Know for Today

August 20, 2020
 

      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OBAMA: AMERICAN DEMOCRACY COULD FALTER IF TRUMP REELECTED

Former President Barack Obama warns that American democracy could falter if President Donald Trump is reelected.

2. BIDEN’S LONG PATH TO A POTENTIALLY CRUCIAL PRESIDENCY

When Joe Biden steps to the podium as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, he will offer himself to a wounded, meandering nation as balm — and as a bridge.

3. TRUMP EAGER TO TROLL BIDEN OUTSIDE SCRANTON BIRTHPLACE

President Donald Trump, in what can only be described as piece of campaign trolling, will stage an event just outside the former vice president’s birthplace in Scranton, Pennsylvania,

4. VICTIMS WANT GOLDEN STATE KILLER TO LIVE IN FEAR IN PRISON

Since death row isn’t an option for serial killer and rapist Joseph DeAngelo, his victims want him sent to the toughest possible prison in California to live in daily terror of other inmates.

5. RUSSIA’S NAVALNY IN COMA AFTER ALLEGED POISONING

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit in Siberia after falling ill from suspected poisoning during a flight, his spokeswoman says.

