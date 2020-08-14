Listen Live Sports

Alabama governor’s chief of staff quarantines after exposure

August 14, 2020 10:50 am
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff is quarantining at home after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Friday that Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner does not have symptoms but is in quarantine at home. Bonner’s wife took a COVID-19 test after attending a visitation for a funeral last Friday in Mobile where she later learned several other attendees had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. She does not have symptoms of the virus, but the test was positive.

Maiola said Bonner was not with the 75-year-old Republican governor this week and his wife Janee Bonner has not been around the governor in several months.

“Jo is continuing to work from home and will not be back into the office until the normal CDC protocols for exposure have run,” Maiola said.

The Associated Press

