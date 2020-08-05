Listen Live Sports

Confederate monument vandalized outside Alabama courthouse

August 5, 2020 12:42 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A Confederate monument in Alabama that has been the subject of protests against racial injustice was discovered vandalized early Wednesday.

What appeared to be red paint was splattered all over the base of the rebel statue outside the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville, news outlets reported. Sheriff’s officials said they were investigating.

Erected in 1905 by a Confederate heritage group, the memorial was the subject of days of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. An inscription on the base says the statute was dedicated to Confederate dead.

City and county officials have passed resolutions to move the monument from the courthouse to a city cemetery, but nothing has been done. A state law passed in 2017 to protect Confederate memorials provides a $25,000 penalty for moving or altering such monuments.

The Associated Press

