Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Controversial Russian extremism case ends with conviction

August 6, 2020 10:28 am
 
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Thursday convicted and sentenced several people on extremism charges widely seen by critics as fabricated.

Moscow’s Lyublino District Court found members of the New Greatness youth group guilty of creating an extremist organization.

It sentenced three people to terms of six to seven years in prison, and gave four other members suspended sentences between four and six and a half years.

They were arrested in March 2018 on charges of creating an extremist organization aiming to overthrow the government. Defense lawyers have maintained that an undercover police agent wrote the group’s radical program, effectively fabricating the case against young people with opposition views who were just meeting to discuss politics.

Advertisement

The case has been criticized by human rights advocates as a glaring example of police abuse and politically motivated application of Russia’s anti-extremism laws.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

The arrests of the two youngest members — 17-year-old Anna Pavlikova and 19-year-old Maria Dubovik — prompted a big protest in August 2018, after which the two teens were released under house arrest.

A member who has remained in jail said he was beaten and tortured by police.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Department turns 71 years old