Deputy in Hogan administration fired for social media posts

August 29, 2020 7:32 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A deputy director in Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration was fired Saturday after criticism of social media posts that made light of fatal shootings occurred during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Hogan’s office on Saturday confirmed the firing of Arthur “Mac” Love IV, who had served as deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives.

“These posts are obviously totally inappropriate,” said Shareese Churchill, a spokeswoman for Hogan.

Democrats called for Love’s dismissal after the social media posts became widely known.

The posts were in support of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people and wounded another after traveling to Kenosha to ostensibly protect businesses from protesters responding to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

The firing was first reported by Maryland Matters.

Love did not respond to a Facebook message seeking comment, and phone numbers listed for him were not functioning.

