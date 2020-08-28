Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Esper supports Medal of Honor for soldier’s Iraq heroism

August 28, 2020 2:02 pm
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper has endorsed awarding the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest award for valor in combat, to a soldier who sustained fatal burns while acting to save fellow soldiers in Iraq in 2005.

Esper expressed his support in a letter to members of Congress who are pushing for Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe of Florida to receive the award, which would be an upgrade from the Silver Star he previously received for his actions.

Esper wrote that a final decision is up to President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reported that Cache would be the first Black service member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Esper wrote that before final action can be taken, Congress must waive a requirement that the Medal of Honor be awarded within five years of the event for which the service member is being honored. A waiver is seen as likely.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Esper was responding to an inquiry by three House members — Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat; Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican, and Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican. In a statement the three said they would push for a congressional waiver for Cache’s case. They said Cache was raised in Oviedo, Fla., which is in Murphy’s district.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired