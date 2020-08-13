Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Boston police union boss charged with sex assault of girl

August 13, 2020 11:30 am
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The former head of Boston’s largest police union has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl and was ordered held Thursday on $100,000 bail.

Patrick Rose, 66, a retired officer and the one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, was arraigned on charges including aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Rose is accused of sexually assaulting the girl on “multiple occasions” from when she was about 7 to about 12 years old, according to a police report filed in court.

Rose did not respond to a phone call Wednesday evening from The Boston Globe. The newspaper reports that his lawyer declined to give his name to reporters after Thursday’s hearing.

Advertisement

Rose was named president of the police union in 2014 after joining the police department 20 years earlier.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday that he is “deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations” and called for them to be investigated “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

AF Central Command provides airlift support to Beirut after blast