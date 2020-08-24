Listen Live Sports

Ex-California congressman’s wife sentenced for corruption

August 24, 2020 12:57 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday in federal court to eight months of home confinement in the corruption case that ended her husband’s career.

The government noted Margaret Hunter’s cooperation with the prosecution in arguing against putting her behind bars and allowing her to serve the sentence at home. Her confinement was ordered to begin immediately.

“I’m deeply sorry,” Hunter told the judge, her voice breaking up as she cried before being sentenced.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty in June 2019 to a single corruption count involving the couple’s use of more than $200,000 in campaign funds for trips, dinners, clothes and other personal expenses. She also agreed to testify against her husband.

Margaret Hunter had served as campaign chair for her husband, who represented a San Diego County district.

Duncan Hunter was sentenced earlier this year to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty.

The Associated Press

