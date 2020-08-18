TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin, a former Navy pilot and business owner, defeated U.S. Rep. Ross Spano in Florida’s Republican congressional primary on Tuesday, amid ethics issues that have dogged the incumbent.

His victory came in a primary where many people voted by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, more than 2.2 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary. Unlike 2016, when there were primaries for U.S. Senate that helped drive up turnout, there were no statewide races on the August 2020 ballot.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Spano for alleged campaign finance violations. The House Ethics Committee was looking into allegations that Spano borrowed more than $100,000 from two friends and then loaned the money to his campaign. But it paused the review when the criminal investigation began.

“Politically, ideologically we’re pretty close on the issues, but with the ethics and the investigations hanging over him it just really made the seat vulnerable, and that was my concern,” Franklin said. “This has been a conservative, strong conservative seat, for decades and I was fearful of that seat being flipped in November.”

District 15 sits east of Tampa in central Florida. Franklin’s victory may give Republicans a better chance at winning in November. The district has traditionally voted Republican. Democrats were largely targeting Spano and hoped the ethics cloud hanging over him would give them a chance to flip the seat.

Franklin will face Democrat Alan Cohn, a former television journalist who had raised about $600,000 for the race as of July 29.

Meanwhile, political consultant Kat Cammack won a crowded GOP primary to replace her former boss, outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho.

The 32-year-old Cammack owns a political consulting firm and previously served as Yoho’s deputy chief of staff and his former campaign manager. She prominently featured her connection to Yoho during the campaign.

Cammack beat a Republican field of 10 candidates in a firmly Republican north Florida district that runs from Ocala to just south of Jacksonville.

Florida will also elect a new member of Congress in District 19, located in southwest Florida. U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney is stepping down after two terms and nine Republicans are in the primary to replace him in the firmly GOP district. The race was too close to call late Tuesday.

While President Donald Trump has raised questions about the potential for fraud in voting by mail, he later walked back his comments, at least as far as Florida was concerned.

Catharine Skipp voted by mail for the first time ahead of the primary because she has largely confined herself to home during the pandemic. She also had another new experience: Her ballot was challenged.

The 66-year-old Democrat and native Floridian lives in Miami-Dade County, the area hardest hit by the virus. She said she registered to vote the first chance she could and has voted in every election since, usually being in line when polls open on Election Day.

“I always had a thing for being there at 7 o’clock when the doors open,” Skipp said. “It was sort of nice to just sit at my desk.”

Skipp praised the system, even after elections officials questioned the signature on her ballot. She was given notice that her signature was challenged and given plenty of time to correct it.

“I was impressed. It felt very secure. Very on top of it,” she said. “They questioned my signature in an efficient way. And then I got an email that they had received my cure affidavit and everything was cool.”

Democrats now have the registration edge in Florida, but independents can, as usual, make all the difference. As of June 30, Florida had nearly 4.9 million active Republican voters and more than 5.1 million active Democratic voters.

The state has nearly 3.8 million voters who either are not registered with a party or are registered with a minor party. While they can’t vote in legislative or congressional primaries, they can vote in nonpartisan local races.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said during a news conference Tuesday that election supervisors in all 67 counties had reported that polling stations were open and well-equipped. She also said she contacted the U.S. Postal Service to make sure ballots in the mail would be expedited.

“Supervisors have taken health precautions to keep others and election workers and safe and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Lee said.

James Collins, 69, a retiree in Fort Lauderdale, said that because he was “a bit apprehensive because of the pandemic,” he went to his polling station early in the morning Tuesday, donning vinyl gloves and a face mask.

“No one was there except the poll workers. It was very quick,” Collins said, adding that later when he walked his dog he saw 30 to 35 cars in the polling station’s parking lot.

He said that for the general election, he’s requested an absentee ballot, and plans to use a ballot drop-off site.

AP writers Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee and Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg contributed to this report.

