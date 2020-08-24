Listen Live Sports

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Public Health story

August 24, 2020
 
In a story July 1, 2020, about cuts in the public health system, The Associated Press, due to erroneous data provided by the state of Florida, incorrectly understated Florida’s local health department spending decline. Spending by local health departments in the state fell 43%, from a high of $59 in inflation-adjusted dollars per person in the late 1990s to $34 per person in 2019.

