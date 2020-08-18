Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Judge to hear arguments in Richmond Lee statue lawsuit

August 18, 2020 9:11 am
 
2 min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday will weigh whether to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia’s Democratic governor from removing one of the most prominent tributes to the Confederacy, a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee along Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant will hear arguments on the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is being brought by a group of property owners along the prestigious residential street where the statue is located.

If Marchant does not toss the case, a trial is expected in October.

The statue, erected in 1890, is a one-of-a-kind piece by internationally renowned French sculptor Marius-Jean-Antonin Mercie and is considered a “masterpiece,” according to its nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, where it has been listed since 2007.

Advertisement

It sits in the middle of a traffic circle, a grassy island of state-owned land.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to take it down in June, citing the pain felt around the country over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer as he struggled to breathe.

Floyd’s death sparked a renewed wave of Confederate monument removals across the U.S., just like a violent 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville before it and a mass shooting at a historic African American church in South Carolina before that.

Critics of the statues say they distastefully glorify people who fought to preserve slavery in the South. Others say their removal amounts to erasing history.

Four other prominent statues of Confederate leaders have been taken down from city property along the avenue this summer. But various legal challenges have so far prevented Northam’s administration from removing Lee, whose imposing bronze likeness atop a horse rises 21 feet (6 meters) atop a granite pedestal nearly twice that high.

Northam’s removal plans have been tied up in court since shortly after he made the announcement. A descendant of two people involved in the transfer of the land to the state in the late 19th century sued and obtained and quickly obtained an injunction.

Marchant eventually dismissed that case. But in a separate ruling the same day, he issued a new injunction in the property owners’ lawsuit.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JoAnne S. Bass installed as 19th Air Force Chief Master Sergeant