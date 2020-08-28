Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Key dates in tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

August 28, 2020 5:58 am
 
< a min read
      

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will step down due to his health.

Some key dates in his life and career:

Sept. 21, 1954 — Shinzo Abe is born to parents who both came from political families, and his father, Shintaro Abe, later became foreign minister.

1977 — Graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo.

Advertisement

1979 — Starts working at Kobe Steel.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

1993 — First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi.

2005 — Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2006 — Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister.

2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.

2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister.

2013 — Embarks on his “Abenomics” policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

2017 and 2019 — Holds meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, including golfing.

Aug. 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan’s longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.

Aug. 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired